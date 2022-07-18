Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.81 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 7,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 47.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $12,722,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $76.20. 374,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

