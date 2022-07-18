Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.79. 801,403 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

