Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.16. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,516. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.