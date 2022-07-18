Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.91. 13,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,552. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

