Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 104,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $425.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,122. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

