Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.57. 4,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.99 and its 200 day moving average is $438.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

