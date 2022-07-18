Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. 52,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,522. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

