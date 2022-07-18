MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEGEF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,904. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.