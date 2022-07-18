Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) rose 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 56,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,598,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.71 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

