Mesefa Hits Market Capitalization of $8,180.47 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Mesefa has a market cap of $8,180.47 and approximately $30.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mesefa has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.
Mesefa Coin Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Mesefa Coin Trading
