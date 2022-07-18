Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

NASDAQ META traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,004,559. The firm has a market cap of $452.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.