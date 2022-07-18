MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 9.1%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 104,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,417,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 3.28.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
