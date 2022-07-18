MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 9.1%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 104,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,417,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

MicroVision Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 3.28.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.