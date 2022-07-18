Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 176 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of monday.com worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.82.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.40. 8,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,767. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.04. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

