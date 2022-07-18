Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,864 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises about 1.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $82,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic
In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mosaic Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,070. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic (MOS)
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.