Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,864 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises about 1.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $82,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,070. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

