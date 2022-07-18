Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $112.97 Million Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Nova comprises approximately 2.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.63% of Nova worth $112,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Nova by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Nova by 9.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVMI traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $149.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

