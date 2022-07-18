Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,987,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,201,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

