Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 1,368.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after buying an additional 250,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.01. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,851. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $129.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.82.

