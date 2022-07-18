Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 700,000 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,023,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

MCHI stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 76,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

