Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 138,769 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,769 shares during the period. NICE accounts for about 4.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.64% of NICE worth $228,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NICE by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.58. 1,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

