Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 17,914 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,914 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.67. 7,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,492. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

