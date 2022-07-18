Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 434,000 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.48% of Kornit Digital worth $60,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,049. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 197.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

