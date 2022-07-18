Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 354,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,907,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,674,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,461,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 312,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 252,372 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.