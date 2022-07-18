Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HIE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. 1,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

