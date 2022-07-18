Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.05 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
