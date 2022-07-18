Mint Club Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $547,029.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $547,029.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032290 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

