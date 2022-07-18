Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $6,907,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $6,840,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $166.91 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

