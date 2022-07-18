Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $6,907,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $6,840,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $166.91 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.
Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
