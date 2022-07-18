Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Molson Coors Brewing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAP.A remained flat at $58.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

