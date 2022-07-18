Monero (XMR) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $145.14 or 0.00663898 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $106.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001972 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Monero Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,149,365 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
