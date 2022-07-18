Morgan Stanley Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $225.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.18.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.61. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.