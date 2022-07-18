Morgan Stanley Cuts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $18.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.71.

XM opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

