Morgan Stanley Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $89.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXRH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $81.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $102.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,859,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after buying an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.