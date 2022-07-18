Morgan Stanley Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $416.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $452.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.94.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.06. 13,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,372. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.25 and a 200 day moving average of $369.62. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

