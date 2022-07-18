Morgan Stanley Trims Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Target Price to $142.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $145.72 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.