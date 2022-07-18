Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ MUDS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Institutional Trading of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 349,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

