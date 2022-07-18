Multiplier Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $6,192.54 and $13.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,095% against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.20 or 0.05742494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

Buying and Selling Multiplier

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

