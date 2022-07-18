N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Stock Up 2.9 %

N-able stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.29 million. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in N-able by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in N-able in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in N-able in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in N-able by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.