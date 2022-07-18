Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 66.2% in June

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Investec downgraded shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Naspers stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. 92,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,878. Naspers has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

