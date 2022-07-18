National Bank Financial Trims ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Target Price to C$27.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AETUF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.30.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.