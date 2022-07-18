National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

EYE traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 644,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

