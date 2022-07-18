Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 911.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

GASNF remained flat at $28.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

