Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Down 44.9% in June

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 907,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins purchased 20,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,832.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nautilus by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Stock Down 4.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NLS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.85. 443,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $58.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

