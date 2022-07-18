NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00017830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.92 billion and $368.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00107039 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00279236 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00042207 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008239 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000288 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 740,197,600 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.