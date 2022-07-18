NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00017830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.92 billion and $368.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00107039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00279236 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00042207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 740,197,600 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

