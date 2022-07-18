Needham & Company LLC Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

