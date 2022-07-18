Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Short Interest Update

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Nerdy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NRDY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,397. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $349.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,291.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $195,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,095,965 shares of company stock worth $3,229,291 and have sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

