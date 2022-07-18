Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Tops $148.71 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $148.71 million and $4.21 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,659.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.99 or 0.06851379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00262936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00654135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.06 or 0.00535812 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006132 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

