Neutrino Dollar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004070 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00105010 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

