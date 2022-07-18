New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 6015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

New Age Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$12.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About New Age Metals

(Get Rating)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.