NFTX (NFTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,138.00

NFTX (NFTX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $34.04 or 0.00153682 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and $133,138.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,153.84 or 1.00012317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

