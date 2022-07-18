NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 1,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 353,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Insider Activity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 20,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $273,824.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,417,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $935,718.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237 over the last three months. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,183,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 245,755 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,312,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

