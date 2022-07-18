Niftyx Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

